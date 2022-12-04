Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,505 shares of company stock worth $4,375,766 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TDY stock opened at $427.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.