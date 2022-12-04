Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $336,367,000 after buying an additional 1,754,560 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 279.6% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,897,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $184,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,823 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 729,767 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $73,633,000 after buying an additional 606,890 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11,936.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 532,121 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,691,000 after buying an additional 527,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

Shares of CTXS opened at $103.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citrix Systems Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More

