Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in M&T Bank by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $169.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.58. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

