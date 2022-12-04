Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 318.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,023 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 51.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $6,898,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 118.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $560,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,924,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,138,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $560,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,924,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,839 shares of company stock worth $4,658,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

