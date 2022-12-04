Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 519.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,096 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 481.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $44.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

