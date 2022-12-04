Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,645 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

