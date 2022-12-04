Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,139 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 155.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 188,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

