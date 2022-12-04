Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $146.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

