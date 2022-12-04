Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 729,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 63,817 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 68,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OHI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.8 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of OHI opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

