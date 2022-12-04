Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 61.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TransAlta by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TAC shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

