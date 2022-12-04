Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 1,073.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at $1,074,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at $692,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $596.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

