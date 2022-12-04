Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 127 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 42.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $6,479,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $202.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,144 shares of company stock valued at $630,991. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

