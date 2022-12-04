Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $247,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $230,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 74.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,055,000 after buying an additional 613,036 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SIG opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $60.45. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

