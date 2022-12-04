Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,635 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESS opened at $217.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.43. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.76 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.82.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

