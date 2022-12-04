Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,313,293 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,657 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,313,293 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

