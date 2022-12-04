Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,644 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALE. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.1 %

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.