Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 889 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AGR opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

