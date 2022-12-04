Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 90,593 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 1,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,236 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in KT during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,396,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,791,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of KT by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KT by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 267,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

KT opened at $14.32 on Friday. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

