Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 278,172 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 75.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 66.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

