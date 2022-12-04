Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $337,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in WesBanco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $785,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

WesBanco Price Performance

WesBanco Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $41.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Insider Activity

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $205,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $205,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $214,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,872 shares of company stock valued at $725,804. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.