G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Cut to $17.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CL King lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of GIII opened at $12.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $607.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 313,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 178,330 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.