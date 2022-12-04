Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Guess’ by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Guess’ by 206.6% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 79,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 7.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NYSE:GES opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.93. Guess’, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $25.27.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

