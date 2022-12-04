Hamel Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 505,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,140,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average is $149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.