Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,999 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HOG. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.7 %

HOG opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

