Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $16.14 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,860 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.3% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,593,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,188,553 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,955,516,000 after purchasing an additional 96,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $255.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.