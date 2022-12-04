Harvey Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.0% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 107.8% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 458,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,685,000 after buying an additional 237,809 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 33.9% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 4,285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 107,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 104,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

