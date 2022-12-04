Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 63,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $48.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

About Hawkins

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.