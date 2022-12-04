HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Position Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.82. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

