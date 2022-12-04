Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Holdings Lowered by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HP opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,014.60 and a beta of 1.73. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

