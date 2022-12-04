HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 9.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 5.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSBC opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.00) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.13) to GBX 700 ($8.37) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.06) to GBX 530 ($6.34) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.06) to GBX 585 ($7.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

