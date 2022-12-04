Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 553,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $98,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $195,000. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $249.88 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $261.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.55.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.33.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading

