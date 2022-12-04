HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 13,806.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 109,622 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,436,000 after buying an additional 107,453 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $303.96 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $797.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.43.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

