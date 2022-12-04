Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 229,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Huntsman by 486.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 29.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

