Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFF. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUFF stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $36.11.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Profile

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.