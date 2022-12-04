Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KAPR. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $9,104,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

KAPR stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

