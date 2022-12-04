Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 150,517 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $1,643,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $648,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 183.2% during the second quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $285,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

KJUL opened at $24.96 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

Featured Stories

