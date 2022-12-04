Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Position Trimmed by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 108,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 78,845 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $32.61.
