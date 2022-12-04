Insider Buying: The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) Director John G. Nackel bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
The Pennant Group Stock Performance
The Pennant Group stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $314.31 million, a P/E ratio of 529.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.25. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $24.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.
Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group
The Pennant Group Company Profile
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
See Also
