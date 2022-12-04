Insider Buying: The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) Director John G. Nackel bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

The Pennant Group stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $314.31 million, a P/E ratio of 529.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.25. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 206.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 144,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 143,803 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 128,548 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth about $1,972,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 176.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 85,343 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

