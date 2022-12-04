Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

AKAM stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

