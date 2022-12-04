Insider Selling: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,435 shares in the company, valued at $137,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Page Goodson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $186,000.00.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $198.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $6,967,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 291.8% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 790,354 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 43.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,567,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,383,000 after acquiring an additional 83,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

