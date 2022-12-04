Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Sells 24,218 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Formula One Group Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of FWONA opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.23 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.34%.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
