Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Sells 24,218 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Formula One Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of FWONA opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.23 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Formula One Group by 135.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

