Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $608,000.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $183.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 14.38%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.
