Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Sells 7,800 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNDX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

