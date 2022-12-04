Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells 700 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $278.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.69. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $282.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4,225.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

