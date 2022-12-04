Insider Selling: Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Sells $354,447.30 in Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Waters Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $347.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $375.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Waters Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Waters by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Waters by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Waters by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

