Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 4,375 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zillow Group Stock Performance
Shares of Z stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,447,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,232,000 after acquiring an additional 369,601 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,477,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,358,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,265,000 after buying an additional 1,054,471 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,218.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after buying an additional 1,901,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (Z)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.