Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 4,375 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,447,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,232,000 after acquiring an additional 369,601 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,477,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,358,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,265,000 after buying an additional 1,054,471 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,218.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after buying an additional 1,901,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

