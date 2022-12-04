Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Position Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP opened at $87.43 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBP. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

