Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7,070.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 585,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,288,000 after buying an additional 577,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,250,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 151,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $261.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $327.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.24.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.