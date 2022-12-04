iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 160,397.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,396,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393,280 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $97,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 384,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 202,867 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $2,147,000. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 165.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 79,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 49,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $393,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $23.66 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21.

