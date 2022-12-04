iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Position Lowered by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 867.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter.

IYG opened at $167.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.17. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.46 and a fifty-two week high of $204.88.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

